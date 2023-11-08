TTD-run children's hospital performs record 2,030 heart surgeries in two years

Tirupati, Nov 8 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run Sri Padmavati Children's Heart Centre has performed a record 2,030 heart surgeries in just two years, an official said on Wednesday.

The surgeries included eight heart transplants.

Launched on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's directions in October 2021 for infants, the hospital's heart care centre achieved a success rate of 95 percent, he said.

"With just a 15-member team of doctors and paramedical team under the leadership of Srinath Reddy, it achieved a 95 percent success rate in heart surgeries," TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, said at a press conference at the hospital.

He noted the role model children's hospital has gained recognition as a popular and best paediatric healthcare centre where unique procedures are being performed under Aarogyasri and Union Government's health schemes.

Expensive high risk operations are being done free of cost with support from the CM's Relief Fund and S V Pranadana Trust.

Besides arteries transplantation avoiding open heart surgeries, the hospital is poised to perform kidney, brain and bone marrow operations soon.

TTD is the official custodian of the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. PTI STH SA