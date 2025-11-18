TTD scraps offline tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan

Tirupati, Nov 18 (PTI) The TTD Trust Board on Tuesday decided to scrap offline tokens for the forthcoming Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan in Tirupati temple from December 30 to January 8 and make it an online process completely.

The temple body's decision comes in the wake of a stampede that claimed six lives and injured 40 others after devotees jostled for offline tickets during the festival last year.

The tragic event occurred at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati on January 8, 2024.

"Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan planned for eight lakh devotees during 10 days. Priority to common devotees. Out of 182 hours available for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, over 164 hours (will be) allotted to common devotees. No issuance of offline token," said an official press release from the temple body.

In order to give priority to common devotees, Rs 300 special entry darshan and Srivani darshan stand cancelled on the first three days -- December 30, 31 and January 01 (2026), said the press release.

From January 2 to 8, each day, 15,000 Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets and 1,000 Srivani darshan tickets will be allotted online as per a regular procedure.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will provide an opportunity to register for darshan tokens from November 27 to December 1 for devotees, which will be allotted to those who get selected through e-dip on December 2.

"To provide equal opportunity to everyone in a transparent manner, the issuance of tokens will be carried out through the official website of TTD, mobile app of TTD and WhatsApp," said the press release.

Tirupati and Tirumala locals will be provided 5,000 tokens on January 6, 7 and 8 on a first come, first served basis to those who book online in advance.

Further, the board has resolved to file criminal cases against the guilty in the Parakamani (cash offering counting centre) theft case and decided to send a proposal to the state government in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to take part in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of second Prakaram on November 27 at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Amaravati, the press release added. PTI STH ADB