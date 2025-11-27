TTD should be developed as world-class spirituality, education, health centre: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams should be developed as a world-class centre of spirituality, annadanam (free food for devotees), education and health.

Reviewing TTD and the Endowments Department at the Secretariat, the chief minister called for according priority to facilitate a quick and hassle-free darshan (visit to deity) for devotees.

"Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams should be developed as a world-class centre of spirituality, annadanam, education and health," Naidu said in an official release.

The CM directed officials to ensure that all the hospitals being run by the temple body should render services on par with Sri Sathya Sai Hospital in Puttaparthi.

He said medical experts should be invited as Srivari sevaks (volunteers) to render free medical services to people and noted that all services should be brought under WhatsApp governance for the convenience of devotees.

The chief minister said that all the 5,000 temples to be developed in the state should be redesigned to reflect spirituality and peace.

On being informed about the construction of eight TTD temples in various states, the CM said they should be affiliated to the main temple in Tirumala to uphold temple funds transparency.

Further, he instructed TTD authorities to take up innovative programmes to quicken darshan for common devotees.

Meanwhile, officials apprised the TDP supremo that eight devotees per minute are managing to have darshan with priority being accorded to common devotees during festival season.

Likewise, they said efforts are underway for kitchen automation to provide annaprasadam to 2.7 lakh people while sanitation is being supervised through a dedicated app. PTI STH KH