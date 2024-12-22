TTD sub-temple in Tarigonda receives golden crown donation

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 22 (PTI) A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sub-temple, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Tarigonda, received a golden crown donation on Sunday.

Located 110 km away from Tirupati, the sub-temple received the golden crown weighing 340.930 grams, worth about Rs 27 lakh, from Chennai-based devotees Vasanta Lakshmi, Madhavi and Manohar.

"The famous TTD sub-temple of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Tarigonda located around 110km from Tirupati, received a donation in the form of precious ornaments on Sunday," the temple body said in a press release.

TTD is the official custodian of world-renowned Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is also the richest Hindu shrine. PTI STH ADB ADB