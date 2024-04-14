TTD submits report on crowd management to Ayodhya Ram temple trust

Tirupati, Apr 14 (PTI) A team of Engineers from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) visited Ayodhya upon the Ram temple trust’s invitation and provided technical advice to them on crowd management.

Advertisment

A press release from the TTD said a meeting was held between the TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and organisers of the trust. A comprehensive report comprising technical advice on crowd management, queue lines, water points, entry and exit ways was submitted to the trust.

It may be recalled that upon the request of Shri Rama Janmabhumi Theertha Kshetra Trust, TTD officials team have earlier visited Ayodhya on February 16 and 17 to assess the requirements of the trust for providing hassle-free darshan to the devotees akin to Tirumala.

TTD’s Technical Advisor Ramachandra Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting on April 13 while on behalf of Ram Mandir Trust Champath Roy- General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Gopalji and others took part. PTI GDK ROH