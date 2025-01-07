TTD to build replica of Sri Venkateswara Temple at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 7 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is building a model of Sri Lord Venkateswara temple on a 2.89-acre land parcel at Kumbh Mela, an official said on Tuesday.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao stated that the model temple will be created at Sector 6, Bhajandas Road, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, during the mega religious congregation scheduled from January 13 to 26.

The temple will be located beside the famous Naga Vasuki temple.

"As part of the propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, TTD is constructing a replica of Sri Venkateswara temple during the prestigious Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A 'dharma ratham' carrying deputed staff will start with the divine blessings of Srivaru at 7 am on January 8 from Tirumala," said Rao in a press release.

'Kainkaryams' and 'utsavas' will be organised in the style of Tirumala so that northern devotees can enjoy the grandeur of Sri Venkateswara temple. Every day, 'sevas', starting from 'suprabhatam' to 'ekanta', will also be conducted, he added.

Additionally, the temple body is organising Srivari Kalyanams on January 18 and 26, and February 3 and 12.

For the Maha Kumbh Mela, TTD is also deputing a team of priests, vedic scholars, and staff from various departments to manage temple activities and provide facilities for the multitude of visiting devotees, Rao said. PTI STH SSK ADB