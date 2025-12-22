TTD to develop divine herbal garden in Tirumala to conserve medicinal plants

Tirupati, Dec 22 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will develop a divine herbal garden in Tirumala, aimed at conserving rare and endangered medicinal plant species native to Seshachalam forest, the temple body has said.

Tirumala is the abode of Lord Venkateswara, located atop the Seshachalam Hills. The proposed divine herbal garden is envisioned as a living repository of India's traditional medicinal heritage, amalgamating conservation with public education.

"TTD has embarked on an ambitious initiative to conserve rare and endangered medicinal plant species native to the Seshachalam forests," said an official press release from the temple body late on Sunday.

The divine herbal garden, which will be developed in four acres between the lower and upper ghat roads near the GNC Toll Gate in Tirumala will be executed with an estimated budget of Rs 4.25 crore.

It will be developed as a thoughtfully curated landscape comprising 13 distinct thematic zones, each reflecting the inter-relationship between human health, spiritual traditions and ecological balance.

Besides offering a serene spiritual ambience to devotees, the garden will serve as a learning space for students, researchers and nature enthusiasts, said the press release.

Expected to be fully operational and open to the public by the end of 2026, the garden is also expected to revitalise the Seshachalam forest ecosystem. PTI STH ADB