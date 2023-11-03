TTD to distribute 1 crore simplified Bhagavad Gita copies in schools

Tirupati, Nov 3 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, will soon distribute 1 crore copies of a simplified Bhagavad Gita in schools, an official said on Friday.

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy made this announcement during the monthly 'Dial Your EO' programme.

The TTD Board has decided to distribute one crore copies of a simplified Bhagavad Gita to schools, Reddy said in a press release, adding that Govinda Koti books are also being printed by the temple body, which will be available online as well as in TTD Kalyana Mandapams and information centres.

Further, he said that TTD would be organising several spiritual programmes in the month of Karthika. PTI STH ANE