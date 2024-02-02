TTD to explore possibility of Muslim devotees rendering Srivari Seva

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 2 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday said the temple body will explore the possibility of Muslim devotees rendering Srivari Seva (voluntary service) to the deity in Tirumala.

TTD executive officer (EO) A V Dharma Reddy made this observation while reacting to a Muslim devotee from Naidupeta, Hussain Bhasha, asking him to give an opportunity to Muslim devotees of Lord Venkateswara to render Srivari Seva.

It is indeed happy to note their (Muslim devotees of Sri Venkateswara) dedication despite belonging to other religious faith, said Reddy in a press release.

According to Reddy, several devotees belonging to other faiths have been making donations to the deity while replying to Bhasha during the monthly dial your EO programme.

The EO promised Bhasha to verify the possibility of his request.

Launched in 2000, Srivari Seva is a voluntary service aimed to offer better services to pilgrims coming from far-flung parts of the country and the world.

The services of Srivari Sevakulu (renderers of Srivari Seva) are utilised in over 60 areas of TTD, such as vigilance, health, annaprasadam, garden, medical, laddu prasadam (consecrated food), temple, transport, kalyanakkatta, book stalls and others.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. PTI STH SS