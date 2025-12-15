TTD to facilitate UPI payments with kiosk machines, QR codes at all temples

Tirupati, Dec 15 (PTI) The TTD on Monday announced plans to install kiosk machines and QR codes at all its 60 temples across the country to facilitate hassle-free UPI payments for devotees.

The decision was made during a review meeting chaired by TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

"Officials have been directed to install kiosk machines and Quick Response codes at all TTD-run temples to enable easy digital payments by devotees," said a press release.

Singhal also instructed the chief engineer of the temple body to prepare standard design models for the construction of 5,000 new temples in backward regions to expedite the process.

Regarding the TTD's temple under construction at Bandra in Mumbai, the executive officer directed officials to conduct a field-level inspection.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, which is the richest Hindu shrine in the world.