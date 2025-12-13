TTD to grow its own temple trees to source wood for dwajasthambams

Tirupati, Dec 13 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will grow its own temple trees in a 100-acre land parcel to source wood for its dwajasthambams, a holy flag mast occupying a central place in Hindu temples.

TTD chairman BR Naidu said the initiative is aimed at nurturing a homegrown temple tree plantation, aligned with its commitment to preserve ancient traditions.

"TTD is poised to launch a first-of-its-kind sacred and ecological initiative, the Divine Plantation Project in a 100-acre area," said Naidu in an official press release on Saturday.

'Dwajasthambam' is a spiritual beacon symbolising the eternal connection between the earthly realm and the divine. It represents unwavering faith, sanctity and divine presence, said the temple body.

Traditionally made from a single tree, dwajasthambams are carefully chosen and ritually sanctified, strictly through spiritual, astrological and ritualistic procedures.

Teak, Indian Kino, Terminalia and Shorea species are generally chosen, valued for their strength, durability, vertical growth and longevity.

"Once shaped in accordance with agamic (ritualistic) proportions, the wooden flag mast is traditionally encased in a metal sheathing--most commonly brass or copper--and in highly revered temples such as the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, it is further adorned with gold-plated coverings," said the press release.

Owing to the profound sanctity associated with the dwajasthambham, and in keeping with its responsibility of managing over 60 Hindu temples across the country, besides establishing new temples, the temple body has initiated the 'Temple Trees' plantation project.

With this, TTD becomes the first temple institution in the country to systematically cultivate its own sacred trees exclusively for dwajasthambham, the press release added.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. PTI STH ADB