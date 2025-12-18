TTD to initiate legal action after AIADMK banners displayed near temple

Tirupati, Dec 18 (PTI) The TTD on Thursday said it will initiate legal action after some individuals from Tamil Nadu displayed flex banners carrying photographs of AIADMK leaders near the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, in violation of the temple body’s rules.

The action follows the circulation of a video showing two youth unfolding a banner that reportedly claimed that, with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would come to power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The banner also featured photographs of senior AIADMK leaders, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The video subsequently went viral on social media.

"Displaying political banners in the temple surroundings is a clear violation of TTD norms. Legal action will be initiated against the concerned individuals," Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said in a press release.

TTD said the banners were displayed within the temple vicinity, which is prohibited under existing regulations aimed at maintaining the sanctity and decorum of the hill shrine.

According to TTD, apart from displaying the flex banners, the individuals concerned also recorded reels and posted them on social media platforms.

The temple body reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in activities that disturb the religious atmosphere or violate established guidelines in Tirumala. PTI MS STH SSK