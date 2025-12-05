TTD to prepare 50-year master plan for Vontimitta Kodandarama temple development

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 5 (PTI) TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Friday directed the temple body officials to prepare a 50-year master plan for the development of Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district.

The executive officer noted that the plan should estimate future devotee flow and provide the required infrastructure such as accommodation, transportation, greenery, spiritual ambience, and technological features.

"Singhal instructed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive 50-year master plan for the development of the historic Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district," said an official release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

According to the EO, the plan should include 'Kalyanakatta', 'Pushkarini', 'Nakshatra Vanams', gardens, spiritual symbols, a museum and a cultural hall. It should also encompass digital screens, enhanced lighting, decorative arches, surveillance cameras, development of mada streets and a 108-ft Jambavan statue at the temple tank. PTI STH KH