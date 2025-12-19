TTD to provide mic sets, idols to Hindu temples at subsidised rates

Tirupati, Dec 19 (PTI) TTD on Friday said it will provide public address systems, umbrellas, sesha vastram (ritual fabrics) and idols to Hindu temples at subsidised rates.

"As part of its commitment to the promotion of Sanatana Hindu Dharma, the world-renowned TTD will provide mic sets (PA systems), umbrellas, sesha vastram, and stone and panchaloha (five-metal) idols to Hindu temples at subsidised prices," the temple body said in a press release.

Under the scheme, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will offer a 90 per cent subsidy on PA systems—otherwise priced at Rs 25,000 per unit—to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants.

To avail of the benefit, temples must submit recommendation letters from the local tahsildar, assistant commissioner or the Endowments Department, it said.

Stone idols of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru up to a height of five feet will be provided free of cost, while stone idols of other deities will be supplied with a 75 per cent subsidy.

However, SC and ST beneficiaries from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will receive stone idols free of cost, the release said.

Mutts, trusts and ashrams will be provided with idols of various deities at a 50 per cent subsidy, it added.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, regarded as the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH SSK