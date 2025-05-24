TTD to rope in NRIs for voluntary services at Lord Venkateswara temple

Tirupati, May 24 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Syamala Rao has prepared an action plan to enable NRIs to offer 'Srivari Seva' at the world-renowned temple, TTD said on Saturday.

TTD launched 'Srivari Seva' ((voluntary service) in 2000 to usher in the services of volunteers in a plethora of areas at Tirumala with major pilgrim interface, such as vigilance, health, annaprasadam (free food), garden, medical, transport and others.

"Rao has prepared an action plan to develop Srivari Seva overseas also. NRIs who are experts in various fields from all over the world are welcome to provide similar selfless services to the visiting pilgrims in Tirumala and Tirupati," said a press release from the temple body.

TTD is also contemplating the introduction of professional seva in Srivari Seva in the departments of medicine, IT, engineering, planning, water management, food technology, architecture, town planning and others.

Even the NRIs are coming forward to offer their expertise in the respective fields on a voluntary basis. The EO held a virtual interaction with NRs from 14 countries.

Further, as part of policy implementation, TTD board has resolved to give voluntary retirement to 29 non-Hindu employees, said a press release from the temple body. PTI STH SA