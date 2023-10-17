TTD to set up Centre of Excellence at cost of Rs 46 crore to enhance genetics of indigenous cattle using Vedic principles

Tirupati, Oct 17 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, is setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at a cost of Rs 46 crore for the enhancement of the genetics of indigenous cattle, an official said on Tuesday.

The Centre, which is coming up at the Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Shala, aims to enhance the genetic traits of Indian cattle by incorporating Vedic principles of cow welfare, said the official.

“The Ministry of Fisheries and the Department of Animal Husbandry has granted a corpus fund of Rs 4,614 lakhs (Rs 46 crore) over a five-year period for serving the institution aimed at conserving genetic diversity and livestock productivity,” TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy said in a press release.

He noted that the goal of the centre is to promote a genetic breed of animal to raise 3,000 litres of milk from indigenous cows, from which up to 100 kg of ghee can be made under the ‘bilona’ (a slow-cooking process) method, for the service requirements of the deity.

According to Dharma Reddy, the centre will focus on advanced reproductive technologies such as artificial insemination and embryo transfer to accelerate genetic improvement.

This project will be implemented by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Dairy Services (NDS) while the funds will be released under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, he said.

The temple body’s Deputy Executive Officer, Bhaskar Reddy, and Principal of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Architecture and Sculpture’s (SVITSA)Venkat Reddy observed that there is worldwide demand for the sculptures carved by SVITSA’s students.

TTD’s traditional architecture and sculpture college was set up in 1960, which went on to produce 800 graduates trained in temple art, who settled as sthapathis or temple architects across the country and the world over.

The sculptures chiselled by these students adorn temples in India, and the USA, UK, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, Venkat Reddy said.

Aimed at sustaining traditional arts for future generations, TTD disburses a stipend of Rs 1 lakh to each student on completing their course. SVITSA’s courses encompass temple construction and use of cement, stone, metal and wood, including Kalamkari paintings. PTI STH ANE