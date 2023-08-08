TTD to spend over Rs 300 crore on slew of projects: Outgoing chairman Y V Subba Reddy

Tirupati, Aug 7 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will spend Rs 300 crore on various projects, said the outgoing chairman of the trust board Y V Subba Reddy on Monday.

At the last meeting of the board under his chairmanship, Reddy said equipment worth Rs 76 crore are being procured for the Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre which is being built at Tirupati.

"Rs 24 crore is being spent for the construction of protection walls along both the ghat roads to avoid road accidents," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, will spend Rs 23.5 crore for constructing a queue complex for devotees in Tiruchanoor, similar to the Vaikuntam queue complex in Tirumala.

Rs 14 crore has been allocated for the construction of additional floors in S V Ayurvedic Hospital and Rs 3 crore for constructing two more floors in the girls' hostel of the ayurvedic college.

Reddy said Rs 11 crore will be used for building a boys' hostel at S V College of Music and Dance and Rs 10 crore for developmental works at Vakulamatha Temple with Srivani Trust funds.

Further, Rs 119 crore will be released for the last phase of Srinivasa Setu works and projects, including the construction of 26 more temples under Srivani Trust Funds, he said.

Subba Reddy, who completed two consecutive terms as the chairman of TTD will be succeeded by YSRCP leader and Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. PTI STH NSD NSD