TTD warns devotees against fraudulent donation appeals

Tirupati: TTD chairman B R Naidu on Thursday appealed to devotees to refrain from donating to misleading organisations propagating false information to collect funds.

Naidu warned that certain people, under misleading organisation names, are falsely claiming that Tirumala, Tirupati, and Tiruchanoor will be declared 'punyakshetrams' (holy places) at an event by the end of the month.

"TTD Chairman B R Naidu has appealed to all devotees of Sri Venkateswara not to donate under any circumstances to organisations attempting to mislead devotees," a press release from the temple body quoted Naidu as saying.

He added that some individuals are misleading devotees with fraudulent activities and attempting to collect donations deceitfully.

TTD urged devotees to remain vigilant, avoid giving donations to suspicious organisations, and not fall prey to such scams, he said.