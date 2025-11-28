TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust receives Rs 1 cr donation

Tirupati, Nov 28 (PTI) A devotee from Tenali in Guntur district on Friday donated Rs 1 crore to TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust.

The donor, Ramakrishna Kilari, handed over the donation demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Additional Executive Officer, Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati.

“Kilari donated Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust,” a press release from TTD said.

The Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust supports TTD’s large-scale free meal programme for pilgrims, providing food at no cost at Tirumala and associated centres.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is considered the richest Hindu temple in the world. PTI MS STH SSK