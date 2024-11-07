TTE rewarded for alerting against ticketless passenger posing as vigilance officer

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The North Central Railway Zone has rewarded a ticket examiner for alerting the railway police about a passenger allegedly travelling unauthorisedly in a premium train by posing as a senior Railway Board official.

Advertisment

Diwakar Tiwari, posted as a train superintendent in Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express, recently encountered a ticketless passenger in the Executive Class.

The passenger introduced himself as an assistant vigilance officer from the Railway Board and allegedly showed fake documents including an identity card, an Aadhar card and a travel pass.

Tiwari got suspicious and alerted his seniors who got it confirmed from the Railway Board that the passenger was carrying fake documents to get a free train journey. He was handed over to the Railway Protection Force at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Advertisment

Tiwari was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a letter of appreciation. "An FIR was lodged against the passenger and he was sent to jail. Tiwari was awarded earlier also for his commendable work when he was posted as commercial inspector and train ticket examiner in Kanpur," a railway official said. PTI JP JP TIR TIR