Paramakudi (Tamil Nadu), Aug 31 (PTI) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said it would be better if BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Nainar Nagenthran answered whether or not the AMMK continued to be part of the Saffron party-led NDA.
When asked if the AMMK continued to be part of the NDA, Dhinakaran shot back asking "what do you think? You ask Nainar Nagenthran." Speaking to reporters here, Dhinakaran further said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the AMMK supported the NDA unconditionally to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi retain power again at the Centre. Hence, he said it would be better if Nagenthran answered whether or not the AMMK remained part of the NDA. PTI VGN VGN KH
TTV Dhinakaran declines to comment if AMMK continues to be part of NDA
