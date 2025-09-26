TTV Dhinakaran slams NTK leader Seeman on remarks about Anna, MGR

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday strongly criticised Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman for his comments against former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran.

Dhinakaran warned that Seeman would face consequences from every individual in the state if he continues to pass such remarks against the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters, Seeman taking a dig against actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) made critical comments about Annadurai and MGR.

In a social media post, Dhinakaran said it is highly condemnable that Seeman made such remarks against Anna and MGR, who formulated norms for the functioning of the state administration for the welfare of the people.

"These two great leaders created new political ideologies through their principles and shone as unparalleled personalities. Their achievements and schemes that they introduced for the welfare of the people have been deeply etched in their hearts," he said in a post on 'X'.

"I warn Seeman not to pass such comments and if he continues to do so will face the consequences from every individual of the state," he added. PTI VIJ VGN KH