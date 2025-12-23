Shimla Hospital Fight

Shimla: An objection to being addressed as "tu" led to a physical scuffle between a senior resident doctor and a patient in the pulmonary ward of Indira Gandhi Medical College here on Monday, officials said. The doctor was immediately suspended following the incident.

A video of the altercation went viral on social media, showing the doctor, Dr Raghav Narula (31), punching the patient, Arjun Singh (34), in the face. Singh, a resident of Kupvi in Shimla district, was seen trying to kick the doctor during the confrontation.

The patient had come to the hospital for a bronchoscopy and felt breathless following the procedure.

Singh said the dispute started when the doctor asked for his medical reports while he was lying on the bed.

"The issue started when the doctor addressed me as 'tu'. I was breathless and asking for oxygen, so I objected and told the doctor, who was younger than me, that he should use 'tum' instead," Singh said.

He alleged that when he asked the doctor if he spoke to his family in the same manner, the doctor became aggressive and started punching him.

On Tuesday, the Sarv Daliya Mandal from the Chopal Assembly constituency met the Health Minister to demand the termination of Dr Narula and an associate. BJP MLA from Chopal, Balbir Verma, said that the incident has "shamed the state". "We have a culture of not even beating an injured enemy. The incident by a doctor is shameful," Verma said.

He added that Singh is a sober person who has taught at a local academy for 15 years.

Verma argued that suspension is insufficient and called for the doctor's termination and the inclusion of attempt to murder charges, adding that the patient was already struggling to breathe when the assault occurred.

The patient's father described the doctor's action as "inhuman" and said he does not deserve to serve in the medical profession.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil termed the incident "unfortunate and unimaginable" for a premier institution like IGMC. "The doctor has been suspended. Such individuals do not deserve to be in the profession," he said.

"All angles are being probed, and statements of eyewitness and others present in the ward are being recorded. A detailed report is expected by Wednesday morning, after which necessary action will be initiated," said the health minister.

Health department officials said the role of the person assisting the doctor, seen in the video trying to hold the patient's legs, is also been investigated.

However, the Resident Doctors Association of IGMC defended the doctor on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, the association's representatives claimed the patient "misbehaved and used abusive language" against the doctor and his family when asked about his medical records.

The association alleged that the patient started the fight by kicking the doctor and claimed the viral video is incomplete and that it shows only one side of the story. They also demanded an impartial enquiry into the incident.

Dr Narula further alleged that the patient and his relatives "threatened to kill" him.

The incident caused a huge uproar at IGMC on Monday as relatives, friends, and other patients staged a protest, demanding the arrest of the doctor, prompting authorities to seek the help of local police to bring the situation under control.

Medical Superintendent of IGMC, Rahul Rao, said a committee was constituted to investigate the matter. Following a preliminary report, higher authorities ordered the immediate suspension of the doctor.

Rao added that the victim's family has lodged a police complaint, and a high-power committee will be formed as per the state government's directions to probe the incident further.