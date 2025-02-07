Tuberculosis elimination campaign: Nadda says 1.59 lakh new TB patients notified

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Friday that 5.63 crore vulnerable individuals have been screened and 1.59 lakh new tuberculosis patients notified since the launch of the 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign in 348 districts in December last year.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Nadda said 4.94 lakh Ni-kshay shivirs have been held while 86,748 new Ni-kshay Mitras have been registered and 1.12 lakh food baskets disbursed to TB patients and their family members.

The government had on December 7 last year launched the intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in identified 347 priority districts across 33 states and UTs, including eight districts of Himachal Pradesh, to accelerate the endeavour to achieve Sustainable Development Goals related to TB.

Out of the total campaign districts, 38 are tribal, 27 are mining and 46 are aspirational districts.

The campaign follows a renewed approach to find missing TB cases, reduce TB deaths and prevent new cases, Nadda said.

To ensure equitable access, special outreach camps have been organised to screen vulnerable population, offer X-ray and Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) tests, either through mobile medical vans or by mobilizing them to the nearest health facility equipped with X-ray.

All services related to TB have been decentralised to the level of Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Nadda said.

Campaign specific information, education and communication materials have been developed and disseminated to educate the public and raise awareness about symptoms, prevention and the importance of timely treatment for TB in the campaign states and UTs, including Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Jan Bhaghidari activities are implemented with involvement of schools, panchayati raj institutions, self help groups, anganwadis, local non-government organisations (NGOs) and civil society organisations, the minister said, adding 22 line departments have been sensitised to actively support implementation of campaign activities.

In addition, the ministry has sensitised MPs, CMs and state health ministers on the campaign, Nadda stated.

The campaign in priority districts is fully aligned with the long-term TB elimination strategies of prevention, early detection, prompt treatment and reduction of TB related mortality.

Mapping of vulnerable population, screening with high sensitive tools like chest X-ray, upfront NAAT tests for all presumptive TB cases and differentiated TB care for managing high-risk TB cases are all part of the long-term strategies for TB elimination.

The campaign strategies are designed to achieve accelerated reduction in TB incidence and mortality and contribute to the long-term national goals for TB elimination, Nadda stated.