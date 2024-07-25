Tugboat drifts after engine failure, all 14 crew members safe: Police

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) A tugboat of a steel major with 14 crew members on Thursday drifted in the Arabian Sea off the Alibag coast in Maharashtra’s Raigad district after its engine stopped functioning, a police official said.

The crew on the tugboat belonging to JSW Steel is safe, he said.

The boat was on its way from the company’s Dolvi plant near Wadkhal to its Salav unit near Revdanda when its engine failed near the Kolaba fort in the afternoon, he said.

Personnel from the Raigad police, coastal police, Coast Guard and revenue department are working in close coordination to avoid any untoward incident, the official said. All the 14 crew members on the tugboat are safe, he said.

There will be a low tide in the sea near the Kolaba fort around 11 pm after which the crew can be rescued, he added. PTI DC NR