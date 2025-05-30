Tugboat from Vizhinjam port rescues stranded Marine Enforcement vessel

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (PTI) A tugboat from the Vizhinjam international seaport here on Friday brought back to port a stranded Marine Enforcement boat, which had gone to sea for rescuing fishermen in distress near Adimalathura on the Kerala coast.

In a statement, the seaport management said that the Marine Enforcement boat -- 'Pratiksha' -- was stranded on the sea due to engine failure.

It had nine crew, including nursing staff, onboard, the statement said.

As soon as information was received about the stranded Marine Enforcement vessel, a tugboat -- Dolphin 26 -- of the Vizhinjam seaport was dispatched for rescue.

"After three hours of efforts in adverse weather conditions, 'Pratiksha' was safely brought to the port berth," the statement said. PTI HMP HMP KH