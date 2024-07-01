Tughlakabad Metro Station to be developed as south Delhi's inter-connectivity hub: DMRC

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Tughlakabad Metro Station is being developed as south Delhi's new metro hub to facilitate inter-connectivity between the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh and Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridors, DMRC officials said on Monday.

While the existing station is being elevated, the new station will be an underground one and a subway will connect the two adjoining stations through the paid area, they said.

"The Tughlakabad Metro Station is being turned into an inter-change station in Phase-4 to facilitate inter-connectivity between the Kashmere Gate–Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Line-6 violet) and the Tughlakabad–Aerocity corridor," the officials said.

The new station has been designed as a four-level underground structure where there will be platform at the bottom (at an approximate depth of 23 metres) followed by the concourse and then an entire floor for parking above it with the roof level at the top (ground level), they stated.

The underground parking facility will have provision for accommodating around 250 vehicles. It will have direct access via lifts, stairs and escalators to both the Violet and Silver Line stations, the officials said.

Tughlakabad will be the first ever inter-change facility of Delhi Metro to have an underground parking facility. Currently, only Dhansa Bus Stand on the Grey line has such a provision, they said.

A subway will connect the new and old Tughlakabad Metro stations. This subway will be about 45 metres long and, hence, provide quick transit facilities to the passengers from one line to the other, they said.

According to the officials, the Tughlakabad station, being a terminal station of the new corridor, will also be connected to the existing Sarita Vihar depot via a tunnel. This depot is being expanded to accommodate the Silver Line trains. Currently, it only caters to the trains of Violet Line.

With the opening of this new line, passengers from the far away areas of Faridabad in Haryana will be able to save time by getting off at the Tughlakabad interchange and travel directly connecting to the domestic airport.

At present, the commuters from Violet Line have to reach Central Secretariat and then take the Airport Express Line to reach domestic and international airport terminals which takes approximately one and a half hours, they said.

The construction of the station is progressing at a good pace, the officials said.

Tughlakabad will be south Delhi's fourth inter-change facility after Kalkaji Mandir, Lajpat Nagar and Hauz Khas. This new facility will make commuting much easier for residents of areas, such as Tughlakabad, Jasola, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, etc. as they will now have direct access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and its peripheral areas, the officials said.

The Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor will have four elevated stations and 11 underground stations. This corridor will have four interchange stations at Aerocity, Chatttarpur, Saket G and Tughlakabad, making it one of the most vital corridors of the DMRC network, the officials added.