Tuition teacher gets life term for raping minor student in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A special court in Ballia district has sentenced a tuition teacher to life imprisonment for raping a Class 9 student in 2023, the prosecution said on Friday.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Prathamkant on Thursday convicted Manish Pandey after hearing arguments from both sides, and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 32,000, Special Public Prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai said.

According to the prosecution, Pandey raped the minor on May 22, 2023 and made a video of it. The accused threatened to make the video viral if she informed anyone. After this, he raped the student three times, Rai said.

On the complaint of the mother of the survivor, a case was registered against the accused for rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused in the court, he said.PTI COR KIS DV DV