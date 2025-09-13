Tuition teacher held for molesting girl student in Odisha''s Jajpur

Jajpur, Sep 13 (PTI) A 27-year-old tuition teacher was arrested by police in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday for allegedly molesting a minor student in his class, an officer said..

According to police, the accused allegedly misbehaved with a girl of class 10 at his private tuition centre on Wednesday. She told her mother about the molestation, following which the family filed a police complaint against the teacher on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and BNS and started an investigation into the matter. The police also recorded the statement of the minor student and finally arrested the accused on Saturday, said Inspector-in-Charge of Bayree police station, Ansumala Das.

"We are investigating the incident. The statement of the minor has been recorded, and other students are also being questioned to find out whether the accused has done this before with other students," the inspector said..

The accused was forwarded to the local court, which remanded him to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.