Tuition teacher’s son held over sexual assault of four-year-old girl in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 17 (PTI) The 20-year-old son of a tuition teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhopal Zone 2) Sanjay Agarwal said the alleged incident took place on Tuesday within the limits of the Bagh Sevania police station in the city.

According to the police, the young man’s mother gives tuition to students near her house. Many children also go to study there.

As usual, the child went to tuition on Tuesday. After the class, she stayed back, while other students went to their respective homes, the official said.

Finding the girl alone, the tuition teacher’s son allegedly sexually assaulted her. After reaching home, the girl felt pain in her private parts and told her mother about the incident.

The next day, the girl's mother and other family members lodged a police complaint, said the official.

The police sent the girl for a medical examination. Later, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) spoke to her and confirmed the matter, the official said.

Following a probe report, the police arrested the accused after registering an FIR against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to reports, the accused and the girl belong to different communities.

Members of a right-wing organisation on Wednesday met the child’s family. Several of them then reached the police station where they raised slogans demanding strict action against the accused. PTI MAS NR