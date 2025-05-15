Tulbul project can help in using Jhelum for navigation: Omar

Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday wondered if work can resume on the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project on Wullar Lake in view of the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

"The Wular lake in North Kashmir. The civil works you see in the video is the Tulbul Navigation Barrage. It was started in the early 1980s but had to be abandoned under pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty. Now that the IWT has been 'temporarily suspended' I wonder if we will be able to resume the project," Abdullah posted on his personal X handle.

He said the Tulbul project, if completed, can help in using Jhelum for navigation purposes.

"It will give us the advantage of allowing us to use the Jhelum for navigation. It will also improve the power generation of downstream power projects, especially in winter," he added.

The Centre had last month put the Indus Water Treaty -- under which India and Pakistan used to share water -- in abeyance in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI MIJ DV DV