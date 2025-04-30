Tuli Research Centre for India Studies launches website on arts, cinema and heritage

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (TRIS) on Wednesday launched the first phase of its digital platform, tuliresearchcentre.org, that claims to offer open access to "the most comprehensive integrated visual-textual knowledge base" on India's modern and contemporary fine arts, popular arts, cinema, photography, architectural heritage, graphic arts, animal welfare, and cultural economics.

The website is based on its founder Neville Tuli's ideas on education, transdisciplinary knowledge-building, and the fusion of image-text-audio learning.

In the first phase, the research centre made public the 'Search and Filter Engine' with sample masterlist pages and access to over one lakh objects across 16 categories.

Among the 16 research categories featured on the platform include 'Cinema as a Critical Educational Resource', 'Modern and Contemporary Indian Fine Arts', 'Photography in India', 'The Sensual Discipline within Creativity', 'Social Responsibility of the Creative Mind', 'India and her Relationship with the World', 'Economics of Art & Cultural Industry', and 'India's Architectural Heritage as Inspiration'.

"It has been built using the most basic technology of the excel sheet, thousands of manually structured and templated excel sheets of knowledge then transformed into web data by coding team," Tuli said here at a press briefing.

The 16 research categories are linked to thousands of "Masterlists" which are represented by "A-Graphy" pages, and these are all inter-related and contextualised through more than one lakh visual and textual objects in the current version.

In the next version, which will go live on June 30, the structure of the post and their Q & A will be added to begin a deeper engagement process for the visitors.

On September 30, version 1.2 will introduce a customised curriculum framework for "Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India" that will offer a model for how archives and educational frameworks can be reimagined to take forward learning and educational models.

"The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies stands in solidarity with students, teachers, and lifelong learners everywhere, demanding an educational future that transcends economic and institutional barriers, a future where access to deep knowledge, critical thinking, and creative exploration is a right, not a privilege,” it said in a statement.

The website aims to democratise India's artistic, cultural, and intellectual legacies, "inviting scholars, academics, students, and the wider public into a living, evolving dialogue with India's rich creative traditions and global intersections".

The website, which is open and free for all, will be rolled out fully with support systems for top colleges and universities, particularly in India, on January 1, 2026.