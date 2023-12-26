Tulips to adorn DDA parks this winter, 500 bulbs planted at Raj Niwas

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Tulips will adorn parks under the DDA and not remain restricted to areas under the NDMC this winter, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

This is the first time that tulips will be planted outside the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, they said.

The number of tulips planted in the city this season will be double from last year's 1.5 lakh. Three lakh tulips -- a lakh for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and two lakh for the NDMC -- have been procured on the instructions of Lt Governor VK Saxena, the officials added.

According to an official, the increase in the plantation of tulips and other flowers across Delhi is in line with Saxena's goal of turning the national capital into a "city of flowers".

For the first time, 500 tulip bulbs have been planted on the Raj Niwas premises.

Tulips of various colours and other varieties of seasonal flowers such as petunia, salvia, cineraria, antirrhinum, poppy, verbena, dianthus, hollyhock, nasturtium, coreopsis and pansy, among others, will be planted at prominent locations for the public, the official added.

While the tulips will be planted at 65 locations, other winter flowers will adorn 91 locations in the national capital.

The tulips will be planted in the diplomatic areas of Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, Windsor Place, Central Park (Connaught Place), Mandi House, Akbar Road, Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden and Nehru Park, among others.

Besides these, under the Winter Action Plan, seasonal flowers of various species will be planted at vantage points and parks with high footfall.

Saxena has issued instructions to double the number of tulips to be sourced and planted this season, the official said.

The Lt Governor had taken up the matter of sourcing tulips with his counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the government of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

According to the official, Saxena had asked the NDMC to source the tulips from these Union Territories or Himachal Pradesh rather than abroad. This, he had said, would -- apart from encouraging and boosting indigenous suppliers -- also ensure cost cutting.

Saxena had asked agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DDA and the NDMC that own and operate nurseries to try and achieve temperatures of 10-12 degrees Celsius in the nurseries so that tulip saplings and bulbs could be nurtured in the city itself.

He also asked about the possibility of sourcing and planting daffodils, the official said.

On his instructions, the NDMC has taken up an initiative to establish a unit of foreign flowers at Lodhi Garden. PTI SLB SZM