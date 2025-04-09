Tuljapur drug seizure: 14 held so far, 35 named as accused, say police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Police have so far arrested 14 persons in connection with the seizure of drugs from near the temple town of Tuljapur in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district nearly two months back, while the number of accused has reached 35, an official said on Wednesday.

On February 14, the Dharashiv police had seized mephedrone drug worth Rs 2.5 lakh at Tamalwadi checkpost on Solapur-Tuljapur Road. The drug consignment was headed to Tuljapur, which is famous for the temple of goddess Tulaja Bhavani.

Talking to reporters about the probe into the case, Dharashiv Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Jadhav said, "The number of arrests in the drugs seizure case has gone up to 14. As per the investigation, the drugs reached Tuljapur from Mumbai. A woman from Mumbai, her husband and another person from there supplied drugs. The woman and another person were arrested earlier." "There are a total of 35 accused in the case, and we will act against 21 others," he said.

When asked about the alleged involvement of some Tuljapur temple priests in the drugs racket, the SP said he cannot share details about it as the chargesheet is yet to be filed.

"It is wrong to raise fingers against all the priests in the Tuljapur temple, but whoever is found involved in it will be treated as accused," Jadhav said.

Bipin Shinde, president of Palikar Pujari Mandal of Tuljapur, said the names of at least 11 priests have come forward.

"But the majority of the priests named in the case don't even come to the (Tulaja Bhavani) temple. So all the priests should not be defamed. Those priests who are found guilty will be banned," he added. PTI AW NP