Tuljapur temple priest booked for abusing tehsildar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 14 (PTI) A priest from the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district has been booked for allegedly abusing the local tehsildar, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Anup Kadam allegedly quarrelled with the tehsildar, who is also the manager of the 12th-century shrine located at Tuljapur, on April 15. He also allegedly damaged a glass entry door of the temple administration office, an official said.

A show-cause notice was issued to Kadam on May 12, seeking his explanation over the April incident. However, Kadam then went to the temple office in a drunken state and abused the tehsildar, the official said.

Police did not elaborate why Kadam fought with the tehsildar in the first place.

The priest has been booked for charges including obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and mischief, the official added. PTI AW NR