Tuljapur to get 2,000 police personnel, 102 CCTV cameras for Navratri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Nearly 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in Maharashtra’s Tuljapur town, known for the famous Tulja Bhavani temple, to ensure the smooth movement of devotees during the upcoming Navratri festivals, officials said on Friday.

A total of 102 CCTV cameras will also be installed in Tuljapur to monitor the flow of pilgrims during the 10-day festival.

District Collector Kirtikumar Pujar reviewed the preparations of ‘Navratri Utsav’ that will commence from September 22, said an official.

Signages in Marathi, Telugu, and Kannada will be installed in Tuljapur to guide devotees around the town, which sees lakhs of pilgrims during Navratri, he said.

Besides the deployment of 2,000 policemen and 102 CCTV cameras, 22 first-aid centres will be set up on six key routes. Ten bike ambulances will also be deployed in crowded areas, the official said.

The ‘Manchak Nidra’ ritual of Goddess Tulja Bhavani at the 12th-century shrine will begin on September 14, the official said. PTI AW NR