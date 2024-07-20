Tulsi lake that supplies water to Mumbai overflows amid heavy rains

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Tulsi lake, one of the seven key sources of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Saturday, in the wake of heavy rains in its catchment over the past few days, the civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that the water body, situated inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), started overflowing from 8.30 am.

The lake being full to the brim is a positive sign as Mumbaikars have been facing a 10 per cent water cut.

BMC said the lake started overflowing due to heavy rains in its catchment.

Last year, the lake had started overflowing from 1.28 am on the same day (July 20), officials said. It has a storage capacity of 804.6 crore litres.

The lake had become full and started overflowing on July 16 in 2021 and 2022. The key date for the lake in 2020 was July 27.

Tulsi lake, located about 35 km from the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, is the smallest reservoir that supplies drinking water to Mumbai. It supplies 1.8 crore litres to the city every day.

The lake was constructed in 1879 for Rs 40 lakh. Water overflowing from this lake drains into Vihar lake, also inside SGNP.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. PTI MR NR