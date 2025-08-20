Tungabhadra dam crest gate replacement underway: K'taka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the work to replace all 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam is underway.

According to Shivakumar, the Tungabhadra Board has awarded the contract to an Ahmedabad-based firm, and fabrication of six gates is taking place in Gadag and Hosapete with the assistance of JSW Steel. Necessary equipment has started arriving, and engineers in Andhra Pradesh have been asked to accelerate the work.

He has also directed that more agencies be brought in to accelerate the project.

“For safety reasons, only 80 TMC of water can be stored, so it is not possible to release water for the second crop this year,” the Deputy CM told the Legislative Assembly.

If water is released, the crest gate installation would be hampered. Drinking water and industrial supply would continue as usual, and urgent repair works would be taken up, he added.

“As suggested by experts like Kannaiah Naidu, only 76 per cent storage — about 80 TMC — will be maintained. The Tungabhadra Board has taken this decision. Our state has no authority on this board. Whether others give money or not, we are ready to bear the cost to save the dam. We will protect our farmers as well as theirs.” Karnataka bears 66 per cent of the repair cost while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together share the remaining 33 per cent.

“Andhra Pradesh has not earmarked any funds. I told officials we will pay even their share, but they are not willing to take it. We came forward to pay because we don’t want our farmers to suffer,” he said.

Shivakumar also mentioned that he made three unsuccessful attempts to discuss the balancing reservoir at Navile with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

“I even sent a team to hold talks, but they did not respond. I do not know why the Chief Minister did not give time, perhaps because more water is going to them,” he remarked.

He pointed out that the dam’s capacity has reduced to 105 TMC due to silt, and a detailed plan to build the balancing reservoir, costing Rs 11,000 crore, was submitted to the Tungabhadra Board on November 22, 2024. “There has been no response despite letters and discussions. I wrote to the Chief Ministers of both states on February 14, 2025, and also spoke to the concerned ministers,” he said.

Separately, a survey of all dams in Karnataka has been conducted due to technical concerns that arose at the Kabini dam.

Shivakumar said, “The life of a crest gate is about 50 years, so we are focusing on safety.” Recalling last year’s incident when the 19th gate broke off, he said, “A replacement stop gate was installed within a week and disaster was averted. Many, including opposition leaders, criticised us. I accepted the criticism happily because criticism dies, but work remains.” The Bajal Committee recommended immediate replacement of all gates, and Shivakumar said the government has acted accordingly. “The process will take at least eight months,” he said.

The Tungabhadra project began in 1945 and water flow to canals started in 1953. Karnataka’s share is 138.99 TMC, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together get 73 TMC. Irrigation benefits cover 9.26 lakh hectares, including 3.75 lakh hectares in Koppal, Raichur, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, Shivakumar said. ROH