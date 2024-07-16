Tunnel connecting to canal unearthed underneath fake gold idol dealer's house in Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) The West Bengal Police have unearthed a tunnel connecting to a nearby canal flowing into Matla River underneath the house of an alleged fake gold idol dealer in South 24 Parganas district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Saddam Sardar, is suspected to have used the tunnel to escape during a police raid on Monday.

Acting on complaints that Sardar had duped many people by selling them fake gold idols on social media and also taking money from people and not delivering them the items, police conducted a raid on his house in Keurakhali village in Kultali area on Monday, the officer said.

The police team had initially nabbed Sardar but his family members, including women and his brother, facilitated his escape by engaging in a scuffle with the law enforcers, he said.

Sardar's brother allegedly fired several rounds in the air.

Although Sardar has escaped and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, two women members of the family have been arrested, he said.

During the course of the investigation, police unearthed the tunnel which is suspected to have been dug to facilitate the escape of the accused during any eventuality, the officer said.

Three policemen were also injured during the scuffle with the family members of Sardar, he said.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in the village and a search is underway in neighbouring areas, including Canning and Basanti, for Sardar.

Police have also registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident.