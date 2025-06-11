Tunnel dug to steal diesel from HPCL pipeline discovered in Jaipur; 1 detained

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Police here uncovered a diesel theft racket featuring a tunnel dug in a rented house to access a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pipeline in the city's Bagru area, police said on Wednesday.

A man named Rajesh Urang has been detained in connection with the enterprise, and a hunt for more is on, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar, HPCL officials had on June 6 reported a drop in pressure in the pipeline, raising suspicion of possible fuel theft.

Police teams launched a search operation in areas in Bagru surrounding the pipeline.

"During the search, a house drew suspicion and was raided. Inside, we found a tunnel that extended approximately 25 feet underground and reached the HPCL pipeline," Kumar said.

The accused had drilled a hole into the pipeline and fitted a valve and a smaller pipe to it to siphon diesel over several days. Police discovered several drums filled with stolen diesel, a pickup vehicle, and tools used in digging the tunnel from the spot.

During interrogation, Urang revealed that the operation was being orchestrated by Shravan Singh, a Delhi resident, and his brother-in-law Dharmendra Verma alias Rinku, police said. PTI AG VN VN