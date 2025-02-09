Tunnel linking Navbahar to IGMC to reduce traffic congestion in Shimla

Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) A state-of-the-art tunnel linking Navbahar to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) would reduce the traffic congestion and make the urban commute faster and smoother in Shimla, a spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh government said here on Sunday.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 295 crore, he said in a statement issued here, adding that the project epitomised forward-thinking urban planning.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had spent Rs 1,238 crore by the end of September 2024 out of the total allocation of Rs 2,806 crore for this financial year and in the past two years, 1,376 km of roads and 1,192 km of cross-drainage systems have been built in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Moreover, 1,741 kilometers of roads have been metalled and tarred to a superior standard, the statement said.

Road access has been extended to 61 census villages and 116 bridges have been constructed over challenging terrains, he added. PTI BPL MNK MNK