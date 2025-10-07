Tunnel road endangers Lalbagh Botanical Garden: Karnataka LOP Ashoka

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Monday accused Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of endangering the city's iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden through what he called a 'reckless' tunnel road project.

In a post on social media titled "Lalbagh in Danger – Courtesy DCM D K Shivakumar's Tunnel Madness!", Ashoka said, "Bengaluru's pride, Lalbagh Botanical Garden — our city's green lungs and a living heritage — is now under grave threat from the reckless Rs 26,000 crore Tunnel Road project being pushed by DCM D K Shivakumar." The post carried hashtags #SaveLalbagh and #CongressFailsBengaluru.

He alleged that nearly six acres of Lalbagh land would be lost and thousands of trees cut, and the fragile ecosystem irreversibly damaged, "all for one man's publicity and vanity project".

Questioning the government's approach, the BJP leader asked, "When experts, civic groups, and environmentalists have raised red flags, why is the @INCKarnataka government still bulldozing ahead? Why this arrogance and disregard for Bengaluru's identity and environment?" Emphasising that Lalbagh represents more than just open space, Ashoka remarked that Lalbagh is not just another piece of land.

"It's our city's soul, our children's oxygen, and a state's treasure. No leader has the right to destroy it for political showmanship," he said.

He declared that the BJP would stand firmly with the people of Bengaluru to protect 'Namma Lalbagh' (Our Lalbagh) and demanded that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah immediately drop this 'disastrous plan'.

Ashoka tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked whether he would "now speak up for Bengaluru's environment or stay silent while his own party destroys our green heritage." The proposed Bengaluru Tunnel Road project aims to connect Hebbal in the north to Central Silk Board Junction in the south through a 28-kilometre underground corridor aimed at decongesting surface traffic.

The route is said to have several entry and exit points, including near Mekhri Circle, Palace Grounds, Lalbagh, and Dairy Circle. PTI GMS ADB