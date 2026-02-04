Turkish Airlines Kolkata Airport

Kolkata (PTI): A Turkish Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after the pilot declared a fire in the aircraft's right engine, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The flight was bound for Istanbul from Kathmandu, it said in a statement.

"The flight declared PAN PAN, an international radio distress signal, due to right engine on fire and requested to divert to Kolkata at 1.38 pm with one engine failure," it said.

The plane landed at NSCBI Airport here with full emergency, and the fire in the engine was brought under control at 1.51 pm, the Ministry statement said.

Officials at the NSCBI international airport here said no reports of injury to passengers were received.