Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel, author Durjoy Datta to participate in The White Owl Lit Fest

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel, former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani, bestselling author Durjoy Datta, and award-winning author Lavanya Karthik, are among the eminent personalities taking part at the second edition of The White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair in Nagaland, starting February 17.

Having the theme of "Inspire, Imagine, Inscribe", the literary event will be held at the Zone Niathu by The Park in Dimapur. It aims to showcase the rich literary and storytelling traditions of the Northeast.

With a focus on inculcating a love for literature, the three-day festival this year will feature a mix of renowned speakers, local authors, workshops, and discussions spanning literary topics, history, pop culture, and more.

It is organised by Penguin Random House India (PRHI) in collaboration with The White Owl, a literary institute and book lounge in Nagaland.

"This year’s festival is an invitation to discover stories in every form — books, films, sports, and culture. We’ve curated a programme that speaks to every kind of audience, from passionate readers to curious minds. Sessions that revisit India’s first World Cup victory and explore the new-age rules of romance promise engaging conversations.

"With a perfect blend of Northeast voices and global perspectives, we’re creating a space where storytelling thrives. Most importantly, our exclusive programming for young readers is our small contribution to shaping a new generation that finds joy in books, authors, and the magic of reading," said Deepthi Talwar, programme director and executive editor of Ebury Press at PRHI, in a statement.

The literary event will feature discussions on a range of topics such as preserving indigeneity, food cultures, Indo-Myanmar borderlands and romance in pop culture, film, storytelling, poetry and sports.

Other speakers in The White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair include the likes of culinary author Rohini Rana, Tech Mahindra's chief people officer Richard Lobo, illustrator and art director at Pratham Books Canato Jimo and children's author from Mizoram Hannah Lalhalanpuii.

In addition to literary discussions, the gala will also host art and writing workshops as well as interactive sessions on topics such as art of expression, stories in pictures, mental health, inclusivity and diversity.

"The festival not only celebrates Nagaland's vibrant storytelling heritage but also emphasises the fundamental importance of reading, listening, and writing in our lives, advocating for a renewed commitment to literacy and creative expression, inspiring future generations to read, listen, and write with passion and purpose," added Viketuno Rio, festival director and proprietor of The White Owl.

