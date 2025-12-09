Turkish national held at IGI Airport with Rs 27.7 lakh foreign currency concealed in books

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Customs officials at the IGI Airport here seized foreign currency worth Rs 27,74,100 on Tuesday from a Turkish national who was attempting to fly to Istanbul.

The seizure included 23,750 Euros and USD 3,500, "discreetly placed and concealed inside the pages of books kept in the check-in baggage, thereby attempting to evade detection during standard security", the Delhi Customs (Airport and General) said in a post on X.

According to the Customs, the interception was made during a random profiling exercise by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

"Based on random referral, the passenger was intercepted by the Customs officers. A detailed personal and baggage check led to the recovery of the concealed foreign currency," the department said.

During questioning, the passenger admitted that the currency was meant to be smuggled abroad.

Transporting foreign currency beyond prescribed limits without a declaration violates the Customs Act, 1962.

The department said, "The said currency has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway." PTI MHS RC