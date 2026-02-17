Turkman Gate violence: Delhi court grants bail to all 12 accused

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to all 12 individuals accused of stone-pelting during a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate last month.

Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh granted bail to Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Ubaidullah, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Adnan, Sameer Hussain, Mohammad Naved, Mohammad Athar, Mohammad Areeb, Mohammad Aadil, Amir Hamza and Adnan on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each.

A detailed order is awaited.

On January 24, a separate sessions court granted bail to Ubaidullah after the Delhi High Court set aside the first bail order on January 20 and sent it back to the sessions court.

The case pertains to violence during an anti-encroachment drive near the mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of January 6 and 7. Police said rumours were spread on social media that the mosque opposite Turkman Gate was being demolished, prompting people to gather at the spot.

It has been alleged that around 150-200 people hurled stones and glass bottles at the police and MCD personnel. Six policemen, including the area's station house officer, were injured. PTI MDB RUK RUK