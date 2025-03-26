Turmoil in Bihar assembly over Waqf Bill, House adjourned

Patna: The Bihar assembly was on Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm, within minutes of commencement of proceedings, as the opposition created a ruckus over the Waqf Bill brought in Parliament by the NDA government at the Centre.

The House was plunged into turmoil as soon as proceedings began at 11 am, with members of the RJD-led opposition, who carried placards against the Bill, storming into the Well.

Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav was seen urging the unruly members to return to their seats, even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar looked on.

However, the opposition members continued to raise slogans demanding a rollback of the Bill and also "full implementation" of recommendations of the Sachar Committee, in which the poor socio-economic conditions of Muslims were highlighted.

Some of the members also tried to overturn furniture meant for the reporting staff, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm.