Turn Amaravati into city with largest lung space, Andhra CM urges officials

Amaravati, Jul 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to turn the greenfield capital Amaravati into a city with the largest lung space.

The Chief Minister directed officials to implement a green action plan under the concept 'Amaravati in Nature'.

"Turn capital Amaravati into a city with the largest lung space with Amaravati in Nature concept," said Naidu in the press release.

Naidu reviewed Amaravati beautification and green - blue master plan today at the secretariat.

He directed officials to ensure that the trunk roads, connected roads, roads built near layouts, green zones, buffer zones, traffic intersections and others are all appealing to the eye.

Likewise, he instructed officials to carry out avenue plantations along the roads, including constructing worldclass parks in the greenfield capital city.

Similarly, the CM instructed officials to sow medicinal plants in Amaravati, along with indigenous trees in the green belt and buffer zones, and turn the riverfront into an exciting place.

According to Naidu, Amaravti should become a place which will give rise to different coloured flowers in different seasons.

As part of beautifying Amaravati, he instructed officials to study places like Bengaluru and Singapore and advised them to name different parks after various countries and also grow flowering plants from those countries, among other guidelines. PTI STH ADB