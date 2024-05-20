Turn of Kashi, Ayodhya over, now it's Mathura's turn: Adityanath in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that after Ayodhya and Varanasi, it is now the "turn" of Mathura.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally here, he said, "The turn of Kashi and Ayodhya is over. Now it's the turn of Mathura. The wait for both of them (Ayodhya and Varanasi) has already ended. Now, we are making efforts for Mathura. We are proceeding there and its beginning will be from Kurukshetra." The chief minister was apparently referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after a Supreme Court ruling and the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi. Courts are also hearing temple-mosque disputes in Varanasi and Mathura.

Campaigning for the BJP's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat candidate Naveen Jindal, Adityanath described Kurushetra as "Dharmashetra", and said this is the land where the Mahabharata battle for justice and truth took place.

"For me, it is important to come here because I have come from Ayodhya, the land of Lord Ram. We ended the 500-year-long wait there (referring to Ram temple construction). From this holy land (Kurushetra), Lord Krishna gave a message 5,000 years ago. I should be able to take a message from this holy land and go to Mathura," he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath slammed the Congress over the corruption issue and claimed that during the UPA rule at the Centre news of scams and terror attacks was a daily affair. But things have changed now because of a strong government at the Centre, he said.

The BJP leader said even Pakistan knows now that it is a "new India" that does not harm anyone but also does not spare anybody casting an evil eye on it.

"During their (Congress') time, morning used to start with the news of a new scam and by evening there used to be news about terror incidents. It was a daily affair," Adityanath said.

Advertisment

He said that India's prestige has risen globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's borders have become secure. PM Modi gave the slogan "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" and he served the nation with this mantra, the UP chief minister said.

He said there should be no place in this country for those who eat and live in India but sing praises of Pakistan. "I ask those who are pro-Pakistan to go and beg in that country. There is no place (for them) in India." "India is giving free ration to 80 crore citizens, but Pakistan cannot manage two square meals for its people. And those who talk about Pakistan they should be sent to Pakistan," Adityanath said.

He also addressed election meetings in Sirsa and Chandigarh during the day.

In the Chandigarh rally, Adityanath attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the law-and-order situation and said in UP his government has reined in the mafias.

"Peaceful atmosphere prevails in Uttar Pradesh and development works are in full swing," he added. PTI SUN NSD NSD