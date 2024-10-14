Turn towards Indian talent for sourcing workforce: EAM Jaishankar to friendly nations

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the need for a "well-trained workforce" in different geographies is only going to grow further, and urged friendly nations to turn towards the Indian talent for sourcing workforce requirements in their countries.

In his keynote address after launching the eMigrate V2.0 portal and a mobile app here, he also said the government shall remain steadfast in the efforts to create safer and legal channels of emigrating abroad.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also joined on dais, while ambassadors of several countries, among others, were present among the audience.

Mandaviya in his address said efforts are underway to integrate the eMigrate V2.0 portal with other digital platforms of his ministry to provide seamless access of relevant documents and profiles of skilled workers by potential employees sitting abroad.

The revamped version of eMigrate portal is more than just a digital platform, "it is a beacon of hope, a symbol of our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of our workers in foreign lands", Jaishankar said.

The enhancements in the portal reflect new realities and transformation that is being witnessed in so far as global migration dynamics are concerned, the external affairs minister underlined.

"There is a global need for workers who have domain specific knowledge in their particular fields. For several reasons, this need for a well-trained workforce in different geographies is only going to grow further," he said.

This is clearly reflected in the pace at which "we have undertaken negotiations with different countries" on migration and mobility since 2015, and also in how the mobility ecosystem in India itself is taking shape, the EAM said.

"I am sure that all the Protectors of Emigrants, empowered with technology and through their collective experiences, will gear to work relentlessly towards fulfilling our commitments to the public and to the nation," he said.

"I urge all the participants and particularly the ambassadors who have joined us today, in this inauguration programme, to turn towards the Indian talent and the demographic dividend that India has to offer, for sourcing workforce requirements in your particular countries" the EAM said.

The eMigrate Version 2 portal has also been integrated with DigiLocker, and that is also a big step in digital transformation. This will enable the emigrants to submit various documents for obtaining clearances through DigiLocker in a paperless mode, as well as to store them securely, all their important documents like passports, employment contracts, are actually secured, he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs has leveraged the use of technology and digital systems to enhance the efficiency and efficacy of this portal.

"In order to expand the outreach of emigration services, an MoU was signed with Common Services Centre (CSC), which is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, early this year. Modalities to activate this are being discussed," the EAM said.

"By enlisting services of CSC, emigration related services will be delivered through more than 5.6 lakh common service centres spread in every nook and corner of India, and that too in regional languages, which, I think is very much measured towards people centric and ease of living goals that I had mentioned," he added.

The external affairs minister said today's event is a reflection of the Modi government's commitment to improving ease of living and to enhancing people-centric governance.

"The launch of eMigrate V2.0 portal is a testament to our continuing efforts to create a safer, more transparent, and inclusive mobility for Indian labour, and marks significant milestone in our efforts to safeguard the welfare and interests of our citizens," he said.

This is also important as it aligns with goal 10 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals which promotes facilitation of orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, Jaishankar said in his address.

He asserted that the event hosted by the MEA, is as much an event of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and this working together is very much the hallmark of the Modi government.

"I hope that all the relevant stakeholders, including Indian workers, foreign employers and recruiting agents will utilize this portal and reap its benefits to the fullest," he added.

Jaishankar, on the mobility ecosystem, said in the last decade, "our passport issuance has almost doubled, and that's primarily because we view and approach the world today as a global workplace".

Facilitating those who travel abroad for study or who are residing abroad, and looking after their welfare and wellbeing at all times, especially during difficult situations, is today a "very central objective of our foreign policy", he said. PTI KND KVK KVK